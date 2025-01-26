Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 17,115 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $41,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.06 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

