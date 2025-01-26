Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 55 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Intuit by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 12,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU opened at $597.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $636.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

