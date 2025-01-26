Andina Capital Management LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $223.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

