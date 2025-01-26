Andina Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Andina Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 77,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 214.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 152.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 141,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Wilson purchased 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,226. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

