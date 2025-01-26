Andina Capital Management LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Andina Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

