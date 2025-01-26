Andina Capital Management LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Andina Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for 1.5% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUFF. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.2% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 21.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 62.0% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFF opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

