Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after buying an additional 388,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,386,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,833,000 after buying an additional 108,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $63.40 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

