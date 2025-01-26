Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.17 Average PT from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 35.68. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

