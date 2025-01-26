Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.29 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

