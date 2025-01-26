Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,251 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,023,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,426,000 after buying an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 546,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 311,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 1,587.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 226,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,930,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBDY opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

