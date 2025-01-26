Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,262 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,956,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,665,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,410,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,067,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,198,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 969,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 78,989 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.57 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

