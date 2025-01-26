Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.86 and a 200-day moving average of $493.31. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

