Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 255,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

EEMV stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

