Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.41 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

