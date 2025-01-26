Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 5,114 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

