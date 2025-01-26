ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

