Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.1% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.