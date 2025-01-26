ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $165.33 and last traded at $166.29. 2,248,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,857,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

ARM Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.03.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in ARM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 244,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ARM by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in ARM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

