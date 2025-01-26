Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) Marks Milestone of Over 1000 ROSA Units Built

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX), a company specializing in AI-driven security solutions, announced a significant achievement with the production of over 1000 units of its ROSA™ devices. This accomplishment not only highlights the rapid growth of AITX’s subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) but also signals a notable shift in the security industry towards intelligent and autonomous ‘security-in-a-box’ solutions.

“The security industry is experiencing a pivotal moment,” commented Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Legacy security methods are no longer sufficient, and the success of ROSA demonstrates that AI-driven solutions can provide tangible benefits, such as crime deterrence, real-time awareness, and cost savings in security operations.”

ROSA, an award-winning compact security and communication device, boasts AI-driven features including human, firearm, and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, digital signage, audio messaging, and seamless integration with RAD’s software suite. The device has proven its effectiveness in various settings, from retail centers to hospital campuses, by enhancing security measures and reducing incidents of theft and trespassing.

Troy McCanna, Chief Security Officer at RAD, highlighted the continued growth potential of ROSA, predicting the deployment of another 1000 units in the upcoming year. The latest ROSA Gen 4 version is set to revolutionize security technology with enhanced processing power, improved integration with SARA, and expanded autonomous functions for real-time threat detection and response at a reduced cost compared to traditional security solutions.

AITX and RAD’s innovative solutions aim to redefine security and facility management through AIR (Autonomous Intelligent Response) technology, offering significant cost savings in comparison to conventional manned security services. With a substantial sales pipeline and a focus on securing Fortune 500 clients, RAD anticipates sustainable business growth through recurring revenue streams and client expansions.

As an industry disruptor, AITX continues to pioneer AI-based solutions that empower organizations to address complex challenges efficiently. With a range of robotic products designed to streamline operations and enhance ROI, AITX is committed to delivering advanced security solutions across various sectors. For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, visit their official website.

It is vital to note that forward-looking statements in this publication are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence when considering investment decisions related to AITX.

