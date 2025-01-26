Asio Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $64,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.5% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 789.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.89.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $262.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $204.27 and a one year high of $321.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,315.50. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,866 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,311 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

