Asio Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Adobe by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE
Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %
ADBE stock opened at $435.38 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.06.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.