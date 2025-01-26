Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

