Asio Capital LLC Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Asio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.19 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

