Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

