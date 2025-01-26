Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Announces Purchase Order for TRACER 1000™ from Intuitive Research and Technology CorporationOn January 23, 2025, Astrotech Corporation revealed in an 8-K filing that its subsidiary, 1st Detect, has secured a purch

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Astrotech’s 8K filing here.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
