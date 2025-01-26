Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Aukett Swanke Group shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,000 shares changing hands.

Aukett Swanke Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.56. The company has a market cap of £4.95 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Aukett Swanke Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,931.34). 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group has a strong foundation in architectural services and is on a transformative journey to become a London-listed provider of Smart Buildings and related services. ASG are uniquely positioned to ensure the technical systems that run modern premises are designed as an integral part of the structure, from the outset.

Between March 2023 and March 2024 it completed four acquisitions which strengthen the Group’s experience and expertise in the delivery of smart building technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.