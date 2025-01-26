AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lifted by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 354,692.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,204,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AutoZone by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,699,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,328.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,672.31 and a twelve month high of $3,416.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,238.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,149.01. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

