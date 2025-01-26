AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $3,328.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,672.31 and a twelve month high of $3,416.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,238.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,149.01.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $32.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

