Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,659 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 244,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 77,107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

