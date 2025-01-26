Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,448,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $155.79 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.