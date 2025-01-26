Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after buying an additional 2,632,087 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,153,000 after buying an additional 2,329,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,574,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

