Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 796,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

