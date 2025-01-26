Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

