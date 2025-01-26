Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after purchasing an additional 754,700 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after buying an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,762,000 after acquiring an additional 194,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,132,000 after purchasing an additional 324,887 shares during the period.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
QQQM opened at $218.05 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average of $203.03.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
