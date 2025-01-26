Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,941 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 146.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.08 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

