Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 222.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Natera Trading Down 2.5 %

Natera stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $162,693.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,474 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,338.52. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $468,111.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,762 shares in the company, valued at $22,431,766.02. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,940 shares of company stock valued at $41,094,664. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

