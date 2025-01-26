Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $669,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.71.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.4 %

PCVX opened at $89.64 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

