Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $569,000 Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 1,024.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,035 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,905,000 after purchasing an additional 318,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,747,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.68.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $248.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.69. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

