Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 81,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 550,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.