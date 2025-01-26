Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,166 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 943,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 54,830 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,245,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Option Care Health Stock Performance
Option Care Health stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Option Care Health Company Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
