Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,312.60 ($16.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($18.97). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,480 ($18.47), with a volume of 258,376 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avon Protection

Avon Protection Stock Down 2.0 %

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of £444 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,217.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,913.04%.

About Avon Protection

(Get Free Report)

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.