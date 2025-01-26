B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,909 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

T stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

