Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.7% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 151,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

