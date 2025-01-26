Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 186,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

