Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 50,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

