Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 10.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 124,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 442,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$63.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

