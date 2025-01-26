Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 26 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $939.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $675.96 and a 1 year high of $1,008.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $951.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $903.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

