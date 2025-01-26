Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,292,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,963,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

