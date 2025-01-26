Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 15,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,433,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Blackstone by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,375,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,345,000 after acquiring an additional 937,084 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,107,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,114,000 after acquiring an additional 912,685 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Blackstone by 7,917.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 395,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $186.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.