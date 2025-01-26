Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 680.69 ($8.50) and traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.59). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 672 ($8.39), with a volume of 653,038 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 825 ($10.30) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £547.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,723.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 661.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 680.80.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 25.02 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomsbury Publishing Plc will post 2529.9999179 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £79,996.01 ($99,857.71). Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

